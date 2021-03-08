BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Due to Mountain East Conference COVID-19 protocols, the Mountain East Conference has made several changes to the start of its football season.
Frostburg State, which originally had its season-opener with Alderson Broaddus scheduled for this Thursday evening at Bobcat Stadium postponed, will now get to open this Thursday as scheduled but against Wheeling.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The following adjustments to the first week of the schedule are as follows:
• The Charleston vs. Concord game has been postponed.
• The Fairmont State vs. Wheeling game has been postponed.
• The Frostburg State vs. Alderson Broaddus game has been postponed.
• Wheeling will now play at Frostburg State on Thursday at 7 p.m.
