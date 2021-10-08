No. 23 Frostburg State (4-0 Mountain East Conference, 5-0 overall) at No. 14 Notre Dame (Ohio) (3-1 MEC, 4-1)
• When: Saturday, Oct. 9
• Where: South Euclid, Ohio
•Stadium: Mueller Field (2,000)
• Kickoff: 12 p.m.
• Live Video: (Notre Dame OH Broadcast)
•Live Radio: (99.5 WDZN Cumberland)
• Live Stats: (Notre Dame OH Live Stats)
Series breakdown
All-Time Series: NDC 2-0
First Meeting: 2019 — NDC 35-13
Last Meeting: 2020 spring — NDC 25-19
Streak: NDC 2-0
Prior to kickoff
Frostburg State will travel to the home of the Notre Dame (Ohio) Falcons this afternoon in the sixth game of the 2021 season with kickoff at 12 p.m.
Frostburg enters the matchup vs. NDC after a 51-21 victory over the UNC Pembroke Braves last Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. This season marks the first time the Bobcats have gone 5-0 since 2018, with wins over Stevenson 34-7, TCNJ 47-7, Rowan 34-7, Wesley 35-34 and William Paterson 56-0. This is the first undefeated season start in the DII era.
Notre Dame enters the matchup after dropping their matchup last week against Charleston, West Virginia, on the road, 38-28.
Series history
Notre Dame leads the all-time series 2-0. The last contest between the two teams was March 20 in South Euclid where the Falcons captured the victory 25-19. Redshirt freshman Graham Walker scored two touchdowns, one via rush and one passing to graduate student Kyle Belack in the loss. Senior Carl Igweh also scored a safety.
Last time out on each side
• Frostburg State captured a 51-21 victory over UNC Pembroke in conference play last week. A back-and-forth affair in the first quarter had multiple scores for both teams, but the Bobcats would open up a two-score lead at 28-14 right before the first half ended. In the second half, FSU would take over scoring a safety on defense for the first time since 2019, in addition to the three total touchdown receptions for graduate student Zae Giles.
The Bobcats would post over 500 total yards of offense and the defense would stand strong only allowing one touchdown in the second half.
• Notre Dame was upset last week at Charleston, West Virginia, 38-28. The Falcons never led in the second half, as UC kept at least a three-point cushion between the two teams.
The Falcons originally took leads of 7-3 and 14-10 in the first half, but struggled to contain the rushing attack of UC. Scoring rushes of 35, 58, 61 and 70 yards were registered by the Golden Eagles. The loss dropped NDC from the top 10 of both DII rankings, the AFCA and D2.com.
