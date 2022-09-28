PEMBROKE, N.C. — Due to Hurricane Ian, Frostburg State’s game at UNC Pembroke, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, was moved up to Thursday at 4 p.m. at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.
The Bobcats, coming off of a disappointing 23-22 home loss to Concord on Saturday afternoon, will look to start another win streak.
Frostburg State (3-1 overall, 2-1 Mountain East Conference) holds a one-game lead in the series with the Braves, 2-1. The Bobcats dominated last season in Frostburg 51-21. UNC Pembroke won the first meeting in 2009, 52-7.
The Braves have been trying to shake a sluggish start to their season, having dropped their season opener to a tough Fayetteville State team, losing a surprising game to Glenville State. UNCP traveled to take on Fairmont State, dropping another heart-breaker, 25-23.
Their lone victory was a 50-26 rout over West Virginia Wesleyan the second week of the season and in their MEC opener Sept. 10.
Frostburg State suffered its first loss of the season in a nail biter vs. Concord in a matchup of the last two undefeated teams in the MEC.
Aronne Dutton’s run on a fumbled snap during the game-tying extra point attempt was stopped short of the goal line, spoiling Frostburg State’s comeback and preserving undefeated Concord’s victory at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats nearly erased a 23-9 deficit inside of the game’s final seven minutes.
The Bobcats’ Isaiah Lester was 13 of 29 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Aaron ran for 101 yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 50-yard first-quarter touchdown run. Dayne Koontz also booted a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter.
On defense, Luke Freeman led with nine tackles, forced two fumbles and had a sack and Jeremiah Baxter had an interception.
The Bobcats now have three Thursday contests on this season’s schedule, and have not lost a game on Thursday since 2019, going 8-0 since.
Senior running back Josh Maxwell and redshirt freshman Aaron both rank within the top five in rushing in the MEC with Maxwell in second (80 att, 376 yds, 4.7 avg, 1 TD) and Aaron in third (60 att, 371 yds, 6.2 avg, 2 TDs).
Redshirt freshman Jordan Marcucci currently sits in first in the MEC with six touchdown receptions through four weeks of the season. Marcucci also leads the conference in scoring with 36 points.
