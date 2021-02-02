FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After dropping the first two sets by four points each, Frostburg State was unable to mount a comeback as the Bobcats dropped their season opener on Tuesday night, 3-0, at Fairmont State.
FSU was originally scheduled to host Alderson Broaddus on Tuesday night, but the match was postponed, forcing the Bobcats to hit the road to Fairmont, West Virginia.
After falling 25-21 in the first two sets, the Bobcats dropped the third 25-15.
Frostburg hit .129 against Fairmont with 27 kills. Freshman Beverly Braun had 11 kills while sophomore Edwyna Lainez earned 23 assists and one service ace. Sophomore McKenna Houser recorded nine digs while freshman Sydney Hammond had six kills and three blocks.
In the opening set, a kill from Braun tied the game at 7-7 and a kill from freshman Laken Michael later tied the game 10-10. Later in the set, the Bobcats went on a four-point run, which included another kill from Michael to take a 15-12 lead. Another Braun kill recaptured the lead, 20-19, for Frostburg and a kill from Houser tied it, 21-21, but the Falcons went on a four-point run to win the set.
Frostburg captured an early 5-4 lead in the second set after kills from Hammond, Michael and Braun. The Bobcats later went on a five-point run to cut the score, 15-13, with five straight attack errors by Fairmont. Kills from Braun and Michael cut the Falcon lead to three, 24-21, but Fairmont State captured the next point to take a 2-0 lead.
Kills from Michael and Hammond got the Bobcats a 2-0 lead to start the third set and a 4-1 scoring run by Frostburg later cut it to five, 16-11, before Fairmont State took command to claim the match.
FSU hits the road again on Friday, 7 p.m., as the Bobcats travel to Wheeling to face the Cardinals.
