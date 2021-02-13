FROSTBURG — Frostburg State dropped its volleyball home opener against West Liberty 3-0 Friday evening at Bobcat Arena.
The Bobcats were swept by scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-22, dropping the Bobcats to 0-2 while the Hilltoppers won their third straight to improve to 3-1.
Frostburg State's Edwyna Lainez led the Bobcats with 23 assists. Laken Michael had seven kills and Beverly Braun had six. Jenna Gossard had 12 digs and Braun 10.
West Liberty was paced by Madison Clayton's 11 kills while Renee Lemke had 21 assists and Kirsten Bogunovich added 13. Emily Reed had 19 digs, Lemke 13 and Nyla Setia 12.
The Bobcats host a doubleheader against Alderson Broaddus on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.
