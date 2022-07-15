FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will become a full member of Division II on Sept. 1, as announced by the NCAA, completing its three-year transition from Division III.
Full membership means that all FSU teams can now compete in regional and national NCAA postseason events.
“This is a University project, it’s not just an athletics process,” said Tory Dell, director of athletics. “The entire Frostburg State community has given us so much of their time, energy, and patience and we are so thankful for everyone that has helped FSU during this transition.”
Over the previous three academic years, the school has been able to compete in conference tournaments within the Mountain East Conference and the East Coast Conference. Various teams have had successes within both conferences, including outright championships for football and women’s swimming, as well as tournament appearances for various other sports.
