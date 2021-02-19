FROSTBURG — Despite a combined 43-point effort from underclassmen Rhiana Hall and Arianna Briggs-Hall, Frostburg State lost a hard-fought battle to Fairmont State, 80-74, at home Friday.
The Bobcats led by as many as 14 in the third quarter and ahead by five with 6:55 left to play, but the Falcons went on a 15-point run to go up for good and hand FSU (2-9) its ninth consecutive defeat.
Briggs-Hall, a sophomore, scored a team-high 23 points, adding 11 rebounds and a steal in the losing effort. Hall, a freshman, tallied 20 with eight boards and three steals.
Ciara Thomas was third on FSU with 11 points.
Five Fairmont State players finished in double figures. Sierra Kotchman and Alyssa DeAngelo tallied a team-high 14 points each; Jertaya Hall, Madeline Huffman and Jalen Gibbs finished with 13-apiece.
Frostburg State and Fairmont State shot similarly from the field and from beyond the arc — the Bobcats shot 37.3% while the Falcons made 38.7% of their shots, and both buried five triples — but the game was likely decided at the charity stripe.
Fairmont State made 27 of 32 free throws, making all 10 in the fourth, Frostburg State drilled 13 of 18 attempts.
It was a tightly contested battle early, but the Bobcats were able to keep the lead 22-20 going into the second quarter.
FSU ended the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 41-31 lead. Grace Butera gave Frostburg State its largest edge of the game at 53-39 after a pair of free throws with 3:12 remaining in the third, but the advantage didn’t last.
The Falcons closed the gap to five going into the final quarter, which they won 30-19 for the six-point victory to move to 5-8 this year.
Frostburg State faces West Liberty at Bobcat Arena today at 2 p.m.
