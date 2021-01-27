CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Krysten Joseph led the way with 13 points and three rebounds, but Frostburg State fell behind 24-8 after the opening period as the Bobcats (2-5) fell, 84-55, at undefeated Charleston (7-0) Wednesday evening.
The Bobcats had a slow start with sophomore Arianna Briggs-Hall dropping a free throw for their only point during the game’s first seven minutes — Charleston brought the pressure by dropping 14 unanswered points during this time. Ciara Thomas hit a lay-in with 2:49 to go in the first quarter to end the drought, but Charleston closed out the period on a 14-5 run.
From there, Charleston kept the Bobcats at arm’s length, holding leads of 46-25 at halftime and 72-42 entering the fourth.
Freshman Brenae Ford finished with 11 points and three rebounds while Thomas also recorded 11 points with three rebounds for Frostburg.
Charleston had four players reach double figures, with Brooklyn Pannell’s game-high 27 points leading the way. Erykah Russell and Dakota Reeves added 14 points apiece, while Anastasiia Zakharova had 13. Russell and Zakharova tallied double-doubles with 20 rebounds and 11 boards, respectively.
The Bobcats visit the Concord Mountain Lions on Saturday at 2 p.m.
