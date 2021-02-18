WHEELING, W.Va. — Frostburg State women’s basketball team fell short on the road against the Wheeling Cardinals with a final score of 81-49. The Bobcats were led by freshman Rhiana Hall with 13 points and sophomore Arianna Briggs-Hall with 12 and six rebounds.
The Bobcats fall to 2-8 and Wheeling University moves to 7-6.
FSU held tough early. After trailing by 10 with 2:45 left in the opening quarter, and 22-9 at the break, the Bobcats got to within four, 26-22, after a jumper from Briggs-Hall. But the Cardinals closed the half on a 15-3 run to lead 41-25 at halftime and give FSU an uphill battle in the second half.
The Bobcats were unable to claw back, getting outscored 25-13 in the third to trail 66-38 after three.
Ciara Thomas added nine points off the bench and Morgan Dombroski had eight for the Bobcats.
The Cardinals had three players in double figures, led by Lilly Ritz’s 25 points. Lauren Calhoun had 15 and Shanley Woods tacked on 12.
Frostburg hosts Fairmont State this afternoon at 2 p.m.
