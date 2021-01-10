FROSTBURG — Frostburg State added another win under its belt after a close battle against West Virginia Wesleyan College with a 66-63 win.
This bumped FSU to 2-0 and the Wesleyan Bobcats to 0-1 in the season. Junior Morgan Dombroski led the Frostburg with 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals on the night.
FSU found themselves down by seven early in the first half. W.Va. Wesleyan converted on three unanswered baskets early in the second quarter bringing the score to 19-8.
With first year Brenae Ford getting the first basket, FSU were able to make a strong comeback with Dombroski matching the score 32-32 with 8 seconds left of the first half.
Two free throws from first year Rhiana Hall with 30 seconds left in the third brought them within three points of W. Va. Wesleyan with 49-46 late in the third.
WVWC opened the fourth quarter with a jumper 24 seconds into the game but was quickly answered by Thomas with a layup.
Hall splashed a three pointer three minutes into the final quarter, giving the FSU a 2-point lead 55-53. WVWC came back tying the score at 63-63 with 1:15 left in the game.
Junior Shelby Funchess scored a layup with 30 seconds left, bringing the Bobcats ahead by two. Ford finished the game by sinking a free throw with six second left ending the night with a Frostburg victory of 66-63.
The Bobcats take on Wheeling on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at home.
