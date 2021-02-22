FROSTBURG — Madeline Moyer scored a game-high 22 points and Alderson Broaddus’s defense limited one Frostburg State player to score in double figures in a 78-42 victory Monday evening at Bobcat Arena.
The loss is the 11th straight for the Bobcats (2-11).
The Battlers improved to 5-9 overall and 4-9 in the Mountain East Conference.
Moyer, who didn’t start, made eight field goals including going 6 of 13 from beyond the 3-point line for her game-high total.
Rhiana Hall led Frostburg State with 11 points on four field goals and 3 of 4 free throws. Morgan Dombroski added eight points and three players — Ciara Thomas, Arianna Briggs-Hall and Kyrsten Joseph — each had five.
Shay Harper was the Battlers’ second leading scorer with 16 points. Iyahnna Henderson scored 11 and Celeste Walters added 10 and led the team with 13 rebounds for a double double.
Alderson Broaddus took control from the start, leading 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, 36-17 at halftime and 56-29 after three periods.
The Bobcats visit Notre Dame (Ohio) in South Euclid, Ohio, on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.
