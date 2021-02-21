FROSTBURG — West Liberty won for the fifth time in six outings after a 90-62 win over Frostburg State on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Arena.
The Hlltoppers (7-7) got a career-high 40 points from senior Olivia Belknap in completing a season sweep of the Bobcats (2-10). Belknap poured in 26 of her 40 points in the second half. She also had 12 rebounds and four steals.
The Bobcats stayed within striking distance for most of the opening half but the Hilltoppers still took a 46-34 advantage into the break. West Liberty opened up a 71-50 lead after three quarters and continued to pull away.
Grace Faulk backed Belknap with 15 points and seven rebounds for West Liberty.
Ciara Thomas paced a trio of Frostburg State double digit scorers with 19 points. Arianna Briggs-Hall had 15 and Morgan Dombroski added 13.
Frostburg State hosts Alderson Broaddus tonight at 5 p.m.
