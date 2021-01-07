ELKINS, W.Va. — Led by junior Morgan Dombroski’s 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Frostburg State opened the 2021 season with a hard-fought win against Davis & Elkins, 73-72, Thursday evening.
The Bobcats found themselves down by four to start the game before a storming 23-point unanswered run fueled by three triples from Dombroski gave Frostburg a commanding 23-4 lead.
Sophomore Ciara Thomas opened the second quarter with a jumper, but the Senators would go on a 16-2 scoring run putting FSU up only 27-21. A layup from Dombroski with 4:27 left to play in the half put the Bobcats up 29-21.
After a pair of D&E free throws, Dombroski hit a jumper with 3:18 left in the half to keep the lead 31-23. First-year Brenae Ford finished the half strong with six points including a last-second three-pointer to close the first half with Frostburg on top 39-29.
The Senators started the third quarter hot with an 11-3 burst putting them down only 42-40 before another layup from Ford woke up the Bobcats with 6:24 left in the quarter. Both teams battled hard back-and-forth in the third quarter. A layup from senior Jada Holland with 20 seconds left put FSU up 56-54 heading into the final quarter of play.
D&E battled back and took its first lead of the night after a jumper from Allie Taylor, putting the Senators up 72-71 with 44 seconds left. Ford regained the lead for the Bobcats after she was fouled on the next possession making both of her free throws.
Frostburg was able to make a defensive stand to secure the first win of the season.
Thomas finished the night with 17 points and seven rebounds while Ford recorded 14 points and two rebounds for the Bobcats.
FSU is back in action on Sunday to take on West Virginia Wesleyan at 2 p.m. in Bobcat Arena.
