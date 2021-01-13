FROSTBURG — Frostburg State lost its first game of the season to the Wheeling Cardinals, 83-77, Wednesday evening. Senior Jada Holland finished the night with 14 points and six rebounds, while junior Morgan Dombroski also had 14 points with two rebounds, one assist, and seven steals.
The Bobcats fall to 2-1 on the season while the Cardinals advance to 2-1.
Frostburg took the lead with 5:19 left in the contest with an 8-0 scoring run, capped off by a Dombroski lay-in.
After relinquishing the lead, Holland tied the game again via another layup with 1:20 left to play. However, Wheeling closed the contest by converting on four free throws to earn the win for the Cardinals.
Frostburg trailed 41-36 at halftime, fighting back from as many as 10 points down in the second half to make a run at it late, but the Bobcats couldn’t finish it out.
Holland finished the game shooting 5 of 8 from the field. Sophomore Ciara Thomas had 13 points with four rebounds and four assists, while freshman Brenae Ford earned 12 points with four rebounds.
FSU is back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the road against West Liberty.
