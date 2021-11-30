FROSTBURG — Frostburg State won its second straight game, defeating Mansfield, 57-43, at Bobcat Arena on Monday evening.
Maggie Sharp led a balanced FSU offense with 13 points, while Ciara Thomas joined her in double figures with 11. Arianna Briggs-Hall put in a solid defensive performance, grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with a block and two steals.
Frostburg shot 11 for 13 from the foul line and outrebounded the Mountaineers, 41-28, while shooting just over 40% from the field and holding Mansfield to 22.4%.
Mansfield got the better of the two teams early on, taking a 13-9 lead into the start of the second quarter. The Bobcats chipped away before halftime, but still trailed 25-24 at the intermission.
Frostburg State took the lead for good in the third, winning the frame 19-7 behind a 13-5 burst to begin the quarter and a 6-0 run to end it to lead 43-32 entering the fourth.
Mansfield clawed within 45-40 midway through the final period, but Frostburg State closed the contest with a 12-3 flurry to win pulling away.
The Mountaineers were led by Paige Whitfield, who scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds. Jasmine Hilton was the second-leading scorer at nine points.
With the win, FSU improved to 2-5 on the year, while Mansfield fell to 1-4. The Bobcats face West Virginia State today at 5:30 p.m.
