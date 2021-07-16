FROSTBURG — Frostburg State field hockey announced its 2021 fall schedule on Friday, where it will return to playing a full slate of games in Division II.
The season opens with a four-game road set, including trips to Pennsylvania to face Seton Hill and Millersville, before a long trip out to Missouri to face Lindenwood and Lincoln Memorial.
Frostburg’s home opener is Sept. 15 against Slippery Rock that begins a 13-game homestand, facing several teams from the PSAC and SAC. Homecoming weekend will feature the penultimate home game against Mansfield, while the home stand wraps up against Indiana, Pennsylvania.
The season concludes with another four road contests, traveling to West Chester and Shippensburg before heading to the Carolinas to take on Queens (N.C.) and Coker.
Any schedule updates or changes will be posted on frostburgsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.