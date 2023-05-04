BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State freshman attacker Neila Haney was recognized as the Mountain East Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 in women’s lacrosse the MEC announced Tuesday.
Haney was also voted the MEC Freshman of the Year, while Bobcat head coach Taylor Sindall was recognized as the conference’s Coach of the Year for the second-consecutive season.
Haney led the league in goals (52) and points per game (4.6), while ranking third in assists (27) this season. She has a .565 shooting percentage on the year with four game-winning goals. She had 13 multiple-goal performances, including a season-high six goals against West Virginia Wesleyan back on April 19. She also scored five goals in a game three times this season and was a four-time MEC Offensive Player of the Week.
Sindall, in her third year as head coach, is now a two-time MEC Coach of the Year having also won the award last season. She led the Bobcats to a 9-1 mark in MEC play, winning the MEC Regular Season title.
The Bobcats hosted Davis & Elkins Wednesday evening in the MEC Tournament semifinal.
