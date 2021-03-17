FROSTBURG — Nine days after suffering a disappointing loss to start the season, Frostburg State women’s lacrosse will begin a four-game homestand today against Walsh of Ohio at Bobcat Stadium at 2 p.m.
The Bobcats opened their season on the road at East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where the Warriors controlled the game from the start on their way to a 20-4 victory.
East Stroudsburg led 11-1 at halftime and was paced by Brielle Curtis, Emily Mitarotonda and Bailey McMaster who had 11 of the Warriors 20 goals. Curtis and Mitarotonda had four each and McMaster three.
The Bobcats had four players score inSummer Cavey, Stephanie King, Erin Bryce and Lilly Stephens. Cavey had the lone assist.
Whitney Crosby and Mckenna Shay made 13 saves for the Bobcats, with Crosby stopping nine shots.
On Saturday, Frostburg State hosts Wilmington, Delaware, on Senior Day starting at 1 p.m. followed by an evening home contest with Alderson Broaddus, West Virginia, on Wednesday and then hosting Notre Dame (Ohio) on Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m.
For the university’s outdoor attendance policy, see the story on Page 2B.
