BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Summer Cavey tallied three goals, four assists and six draw controls as Frostburg State women’s lacrosse produced a huge win on the road Wednesday afternoon against West Virginia Wesleyan, 24-3.
The win moves Frostburg to 3-3 on the season while WVWC falls to 0-3.
FSU came out ready to go from the first whistle scoring nine goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. After Cammie Schniedwind got Frostburg on the board first, Erin Bryce netted a goal assisted by Cavey to take a 2-0 lead. Cavey scored a goal of her own before Lilly Stephens put the ball in the back of the net to take a 4-0 lead.
Maggie Roszko got on the scoresheet after netting a free position goal before Stephens netted a goal off an assist from Stephanie King to put FSU up 6-0. Roszko scored again before picking up an assist on a goal scored by Willow Walters to take an 8-0 lead. Bryce’s second goal of the day put FSU up 9-0.
The host got on the board before Lindsay Kohlmann scored back-to-back goals to make it 11-1. King scored her first goal of the day and then added another goal off a free position shot to take a 13-1 lead with 11 minutes before halftime. Shelby Burnett got in on the scoring with a goal eight minutes before the half to go up 14-1. WVWC scored again before Frostburg scored three more times with goals from Anna Kearney, Schniedwind and Bryce taking a 17-2 lead into halftime.
FSU went on a 4-goal run to open the second half with goals from Cavey, Kearney, King, and Grace Bagosy jumping out to a 21-2 lead. With 15 minutes left in the game, WVWC scored to make it 21-3 before Cavey scored on a free position to put FSU up 22-3. Bryce netted another goal with two minutes left before Stephens scored the final goal of the day to give FSU the 24-3 win.
The Bobcats return to action on Saturday, 1 p.m., as they host the Charleston Golden Eagles.
