WHEELING, W.Va. — Frostburg State will put its unbeaten — but not unblemished — record on the line tonight at Wheeling University beginning at 7 p.m.
The Bobcats (2-0-1) opened their soccer season with two consecutive one-goal victories before battling to a double overtime draw at home last Friday against Alderson Broaddus.
The Cardinals (0-3), however, are not only seeking their first win in three games, but they have yet to score. All of their losses have been by the same 2-0 final.
FSU started with a 2-1 victory at Davis & Elkins on Feb. 28. The Bobcats overcame a 1-0 deficit on goals by Alexis Pate and Audra Curtin. Curtin assisted on Pate’s goal and Ashley Bilger stopped five shots.
Curtin’s penalty kick gave the Bobcats a 1-0 home win over West Virginia Wesleyan on March 5.
In last week’s tie, Toni Fiocco-Mizer scored on Lela Clark’s assist late in the first half that evened the score with The Battlers in the eventual 1-1 draw.
FSU hammered Alderson Broaddus in shots 45-4 and shots on goal 14-3, but couldn’t get past The Battlers’ goalie Cloie Mosesso, who made 13 stops while the Bobcats’ Bilger only needed to make two saves.
FSU will host Notre Dame (Ohio) next Friday at 6 p.m.
