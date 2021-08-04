KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches released the association’s preseason college rankings for men’s and women’s soccer in all divisions of NCAA and junior college competition on Wednesday.
Frostburg State women’s soccer earned a spot in the Division II national preseason ranking, claiming the No. 21 spot in the poll. This comes off the back of a 6-1-2 season in the spring in which the Bobcats reached the Mountain East Conference Tournament semifinals. FSU lost to the No. 12 team in this season’s preseason poll, Notre Dame (Ohio), the only other MEC team to be ranked.
Frostburg kicks off its season on Friday, Sept. 3, at the D2 in the DMV Tournament against Shippensburg. For the full rankings, visit https://unitedsoccercoaches.org/rankings/college-rankings/ncaa-dii-women/.
The Lady Bobcats also received a United Soccer Coaches Platinum Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award.
The award levels are determined by the number of yellow caution cards or red ejection cards they are shown by referees throughout the season based on the number of cards accumulated divided by the number of games played (i.e., 5 cards divided by 20 games played is 0.25 or 25%, which qualifies for a Silver Award).
Three teams were recipients of the Gold Award, which is given to teams with a percentage of cards ranging from 1-10%.
A total of 10 teams claimed the Silver Award, which is given to teams that accumulate a percentage of cards ranging from 11-30%, while the Bronze Award went to 16 teams, which is presented to teams that accumulate a percentage of cards ranging from 31-50%.
Frostburg State earned the Silver Award, having been given just one yellow card and no red cards in nine games played.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.