BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State graduate student and women’s soccer standout Abbey Dennis has been named the 2022-23 Mountain East Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Wednesday.
Dennis, a defender for the Frostburg State soccer team, was a second team United Soccer Coaches All-American and earned MEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year for her performance on the field this season. She captained one of the top defensive units in the country as Frostburg State allowed a .59 goals-against average with 15 shutouts this season.
She was also a first team Scholar All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and was voted a first team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. She also earned Academic All-Conference honors five times during her career.
In the classroom, Dennis graduated with a 3.97 grade-point average with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Exercise Science. She’s also pursuing a Master’s degree in Athletic Training.
The MEC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year is selected by a vote of institutional administrators and the conference office.
Previous Award Winners 2014-15: Nichole Perry (Charleston, Basketball) 2015-16: Lauren Langenderfer (Notre Dame, Basketball) 2016-17: Kayce Krucki (Wheeling Jesuit, Volleyball) 2017-18: Mackenzie Harrison (Fairmont State, Volleyball) 2018-19: Kristine Gegeshidze (Charleston, Tennis) 2019-20: Haley Kramer (Wheeling, Volleyball) 2020-21: Sierra Kotchman (Fairmont State, Basketball) 2021-22: Audrey Tingle (West Liberty, Basketball) 2022-23: Abbey Dennis (Frostburg State, Soccer)
