BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Fairmont State's Peyton Barnes and Frostburg State's Abbey Dennis have been selected as the Mountain East Conference nominees for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award it was announced Monday.
Barnes and Dennis join 164 conference-level nominees for the award.
Dennis was a five-year member of the Bobcat women's soccer team, earning Co-Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-MEC accolades following her senior season last fall. She helped lead Frostburg State to NCAA statistical championships in shutout percentage (.682) and second in total shutouts (15) last season.
The Bobcats won three MEC North Division titles in women's soccer and advanced to the NCAA Atlantic Regional last fall under Dennis' leadership. In 2022, the Bobcats tied a single-season program record with 18 wins.
Dennis was also recognized nationally as a first team All-Region selection by D2CCA and the United Soccer Coaches (USC). Dennis was also a USC second team All-American. Dennis was additionally recognized as a first team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators (CSC) and was a first team Scholar All-American by the United Soccer Coaches (USC).
One of the top scholar athletes in the country, Dennis graduated with a 3.97 grade-point average, earning her bachelor's degree in Exercise and Sports Science and her master's in Athletic Training. She was a member of student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC), Athletic Training Club and Pre-Med Society at Frostburg.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers. Of the 164 conference-level nominees, 62 competed in Division I, 39 in Division II and 63 in Division III. Nominees competed in 20 sports, with multisport student-athletes accounting for 51 of the nominees. The conference-level nominees have an average GPA of 3.83.
Next, conference-level nominations will be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, which will choose the top 10 honorees in each of the three NCAA divisions. The NCAA will announce the Top 30 honorees in October. From those 30 candidates, the selection committee determines the top three finalists in each division. The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will select the Woman of the Year from the nine finalists. The 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced during an award ceremony at the NCAA Convention in January 2024.
