FROSTBURG — Frostburg State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jenna Eckleberry has announced her coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season, as Kendra Bamberger and Marley McLaughlin will be the assistant coaches.
Bamberger brings continuity to the staff, as she will enter her fourth year with FSU, having become a graduate assistant coach in 2019-20 before being promoted to a full-time assistant in 2020-21.
“I’m excited to gain another mentor and learn a different system. I’ve watched Coach Eck grow a program and have played against her as a student-athlete, so I am thrilled to get the chance to work with her,” said Bamberger
“I am very fortunate that Kendra is staying on staff as an assistant coach. She knows the ins and outs of the program and did a great job leading the girls through workouts this past spring.
“In the few months working with her, I can tell she has a strong work ethic, great knowledge of the game, and most importantly, loyalty, while having the right personality to fit well with me. Kendra is determined to turn things around, and I feel she is the right person to help me lead this program,” Eckleberry said.
McLaughlin begins her coaching journey having recently graduated from Shepherd University, where she was a five-year player under Eckleberry.
A standout player for the Rams, she twice garnered All-Conference honors and was a CoSIDA Academic All-District Honoree this past year.
“During my playing career, I was always so thankful for the people who coached and mentored me,” said McLaughlin. “I was lucky enough to have several special people touch my life through sports and ultimately, they turned into lifelong friends. I knew someday I would get into coaching because I wanted to give back and share what I had learned during my career. I am extremely thankful and excited for this opportunity to coach at Frostburg State University under Coach Eckleberry, for whom I played for. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Coach Eck.”
“I am very excited to have Marley come with me from Shepherd,” said Eckleberry. “I cannot say enough good things about her as a player and a person. As a player, she was a huge factor in building a program. She knows how I run my system, my style of play, what I look for in recruits, and what it takes to be a leader. She always knows what I am thinking and that will translate onto the court as a coach. She is one of the best leaders I have ever coached, and I look forward to seeing her continue to lead by example and be a great role model for our players.
“I feel like I hit the jackpot with my assistant coaches. We work well together and I’m looking forward to building a program with Marley and Kendra, whom I respect a great deal. One of our goals is to provide a positive environment and a great student-athlete experience. Having the right staff goes a long way in making that happen. We cannot wait to get started with the girls in the fall.”
