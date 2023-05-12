NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. — The IWLCA has honored 128 student-athletes in Division II with a selection to one of the All-Region teams for 2023, of which Frostburg State University freshman Neila Haney was named to the Midwest Region Second Team, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
As a freshman, Haney led Frostburg in goals (61), assists (27), points (88) and draw controls (63) during the 2023 season. She broke the program single season record in goals in a win against Davis & Elkins in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament, while also leading the conference in goals per game and points per game.
While helping FSU to the regular season conference championship and the program's first MEC tournament championship, Haney also went on to receive First Team All-MEC, MEC All-Freshman Team, and both Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year awards for the conference.
Haney and all other student-athletes announced are now eligible to be named to the IWLCA All-American team, which will be announced on May 18.
