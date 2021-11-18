BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State’s Carl Igweh was named the Mountain East Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Bobcats’ head coach DeLane Fitzgerald was honored as the MEC’s Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, and Notre Dame (Ohio)’s Guam Lee shared the Defensive Player of the Year recognition with Igweh. Fairmont State’s Mike Floria was selected as the league’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, while teammate Brocton Blair was tabbed as the Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Igweh and Lee had impressive seasons. Igweh, a defensive lineman from Taneytown, led the country in sacks with 16. He also ranked among the NCAA leaders in tackles for a loss with 21, averaging 1.9 per game. He set an MEC single-game record with six sacks in a game this season against Wheeling.
“Carl has developed into one of the top pass rushers and run stoppers in the country,” said Fitzgerald. “He has worked so hard to get to where he is now, both on and off the field. Carl is a great leader and has a fantastic character.”
Lee, a senior linebacker from Farmington, Mich., recorded 78 tackles for the Falcons and had 21 tackles for a loss. His average of 1.9 TFL per game, which matched Igweh’s, ranks seventh-best in the country. He also had nine sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered three, and also had an interception for the Falcons.
Fitzgerald is the MEC Coach of the Year for the first time after leading Frostburg State to a 10-1 record and a share of the Mountain East Conference title in its third and final year of reclassifying to NCAA Division II. The Bobcats earned their first national ranking in Division II this season and finished the regular season at No. 15 in the AFCA poll, its highest NCAA Division II ranking.
He led an FSU squad that was second in the conference in scoring (39.8) and third in points allowed (16.4), both of which rank among the top 25 nationally.
“We have the best coaching staff in the country, as well as a university with a great administration, faculty, and staff,” Fitzgerald said. “In our football team’s success, there are a lot of people to thank and several people who have helped along the way. This truly is a group award.”
McAllister, a senior from Latta, S.C., led the MEC rushing this year with 1,090 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged just over 120 yards per game, and his 7.62 yards per carry is the third-highest average in the country. He also had 32 receptions for 203 yards out of the backfield this year, and his 142.8 all-purpose yards per game ranks 16th in the NCAA Division II.
Floria, a native of Prince Frederick, is the MEC Offensive Freshman of the Year after throwing for 1,406 yards and 15 touchdowns in just six games this season for Fairmont State.
Despite the limited action, his 1,406 passing yards were sixth-most among MEC quarterbacks. He averaged nearly 17 yards per completion and had multiple TD games in five of the six games he played.
Blair, a native of Huntington, W.Va., is the MEC Defensive Freshman of the Year after recording 83 tackles from his linebacker spot for Fairmont State.
His tackle total ranked first among league freshmen and also were 11th-most among freshmen in NCAA Division II this season. He also had 8.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.
