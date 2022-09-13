BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Dayne Koontz has been named the Mountain East Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by The Health Plan, as announced by the league office on Monday for his performance against West Virginia State on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.
Koontz connected on 4 of 4 field goal attempts during Frostburg State’s 18=7 win over the Yellow Jackets. He kicked field goals of 26, 22, 28 and 35 yards during the victory accounting for 12 of FSU’s 18 points. Koontz also punted five times for 199 yards, including two punts that were downed inside the 20. He had a long of 54 yards.
