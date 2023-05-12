LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has revealed the 2023 NFCA Division II All-Region teams and Frostburg State sophomore Jamie Roberts has been named DII Atlantic Region First Team Utility/Pitcher.
The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association's eight regions with first and second-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated their student-athletes and voted for the teams.
All the honorees are now eligible for selection to the 2023 NFCA Division II All-America squads.
Roberts is coming off a stellar second season for the Bobcats, improving from a freshman season when she was Mountain East Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-MEC. She was again named to the 2023 All-MEC team as a first baseman, while also being a Second Team All-MEC pitcher.
At the plate, Roberts led or tied the team lead in average, slugging, hits, RBIs, home runs and total bases. She also made 23 appearances on the mound picking up a team-high 12 wins with a 2.50 ERA and 100 strikeouts.
