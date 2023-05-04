BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State sophomore Jamie Roberts earned a spot on the All-Mountain East Conference First Team for the second season in a row, it was announced Thursday.
The MEC announced its 2023 softball award winners and all-conference teams one day prior to the start of the conference tournament, which will be played Friday through Sunday at Botetourt Softball Complex in Troutville, Virginia.
The Bobcats’ Roberts was dominant on both sides of the field, hitting .424, third-best in the MEC, to go along with 67 hits, 15 doubles and eight home runs, with two of the homers being walk-offs. She had a total of 48 RBIs and 22 runs scored, while also leading Frostburg in slugging percentage (.671) and finishing second in on-base percentage (.465). On the mound, she finished with a 12-7 record and a 2.30 ERA in 131.0 innings pitched.
Roberts threw 11 complete games, including a one-hit shutout against Wheeling, with a total of 97 total strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .271.
Senior Brianna Powell, a Fort Hill graduate, freshman Arden Miller and junior Sydney Theobald all earned spots on All-MEC Second Team.
Powell batted .338 on the season, going for 50 hits, 14 doubles and seven home runs along with 39 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts. She set the program record for career stolen bases.
In her first year, Miller was a key contributor, batting .413 at the plate, which was fourth in the MEC, recording 38 hits, eight doubles and two home runs with 19 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
As the lefty starting pitcher for FSU, Theobald went 11-11 on the season, with a 3.88 ERA in 139.1 innings pitched. She threw 17 complete games with three shutouts, striking out 80 while holding opponents to a .255 batting average.
The Bobcats play West Virginia Wesleyan today at 2:30 p.m.
