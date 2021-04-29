BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State’s Zach Strand has been named Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year it was announced Thursday.
Strand led the league in solo tackles for loss and sacks this past season.
The Bobcats had 15 players named to the All-Conference teams.
Strand joined graduate receiver Kyle Belack, junior fullback Nate Forte, sophomore offensive linemen Gottlieb Ayedze and Greg Gaines, senior defensive lineman Carl Igweh, and senior linebacker Jake Broschart on the All-MEC First Team. Freshman tight end Will Hall and junior linebacker Dylan Culpen each were named to the All-MEC Second Team.
Freshman quarterback Graham Walker, senior wide receiver Malik Morris, sophomore offensive lineman Brandon Dillard, freshman linebacker Ryan Shelton, senior punter Shawn Bliss and sophomore kicker Dayne Koontz were all named to the All-MEC Honorable Mention.
MEC champion Notre Dame (Ohio) claimed two of the league’s top honors and placed 14 players on first and second conference teams.
Notre Dame’s Tabyus Taylor was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 1,000 yards with 12 touchdowns in the five-game season. First-year head coach Mickey Mental was Coach of the Year after leading the Falcons to the conference championship.
UNC Pembroke had a pair of freshmen earn top honors in Jai’Veon Smalls (Offensive Freshman of the Year) and Dante Bowlding (Defensive Freshman of the Year).
The all-conference teams and individual award winners are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.
