LAVALE — Charity Wolfe did just about everything she could do to deserve a victory on Wednesday.
She took a no-hitter into the fourth and yielded just three hits entering the seventh.
With a 2-0 lead, she retired the first two batters in the bottom half of the seventh, but Allegany rallied back with a pair of singles from the bottom of the order.
Even then, she had leadoff batter Katie Sterne down to a 2-2 count before a pitch was called just off the plate and ruled a ball before Sterne walked after fouling off the seventh pitch of the at-bat.
The Campers continued to battle, as Samara Funk lined a 1-2 pitch back up the middle to drive in a pair of runs to initially tie it. Wolfe was staked with the loss when Sterne ran home after a throw to first trying to nab Funk went wide of the base, as Allegany walked it off for a 3-2 win at Lions Field.
“Obviously we feel great,” said Campers head coach Brian Miller. “I told them I wouldn’t have felt any different if we lost 2-0 or won 3-2. I told them I would’ve felt the same about them because they didn’t give up all game. They were hitting the ball. Sometimes it just doesn’t drop in. But it obviously feels pretty good. It says a lot about these kids. These seniors are great. They’re great players, they’re great leaders and they came through.”
“They played great,” Keyser head coach Chris Shoemaker said about his team’s performance. “We did everything we needed to do, I thought, to win that game. We did leave a run out there — we should’ve had another run I think (on a) tag-up. We’ve not been executing our tag-ups recently. It happened this weekend and it happened again today that cost us potentially a third run. Other than that, our defense was great. Charity went toe-to-toe with a D1 pitcher. ... She deserved a win there. She threw a great game. They barreled up very few balls against her. So she did a good job.”
Wolfe, a sophomore, went the distance on 92 pitches that yielded seven hits, a pair of walks and four strikeouts. Her counterpart, senior Kyra Pittman, who signed to play at Maryland back in November, scattered five hits over seven innings with a walk, a hit batter and eight punchouts.
“She’s terrific,” Miller said of Pittman. “She just throws tons of strikes. The defense was great.”
Wolfe settled in after a four-pitch walk with two outs in the first inning by throwing first-pitch strikes to the next six batters she faced and nine of 11 to get through the fourth inning with a 2-0 lead. Of the 29 batters she faced, she threw first-pitch strikes to 23.
“We preach that,” said Shoemaker. “First pitch strikes are important to get the advantage in her favor and in our favor defensively. She did a great job doing that.”
The Golden Tornado struck first in the top half of the second when Hailey Massie led off the frame with a walk and moved up to second on a passed ball. Wolfe then struck out but reached base on a passed ball, and Morgan Pratt ripped a no-out double into the gap in left-center to plate Massie.
Skyler Porter did well in right field to chase down a fly ball to get the Campers’ first out of the inning, and Pittman got a strikeout looking and, after a hit batter, induced a fly out to second base to end the inning.
Pratt led off the inning in the fourth with a triple and scored one batter later when Claire DelSignore grounded out deep in the hole to short, giving Keyser a 2-0 lead.
“She squared up a couple good balls there,” Shoemaker said of Pratt. “She did a great job. Any given night, it’s a different player stepping up for us. That’s the good thing (because) I think we have a lot of depth and the girls showed that today.
“I’m proud of the defense. We made some tremendous plays on balls they hit and got in and out of a couple innings there when they had girls either first and second or second and third. We turned a double play. The girls gave 110% today. That was a great effort and couldn’t be more pleased. We were right there.”
Wolfe, still carrying a no-hitter, got some help from the defense in the bottom half of the fourth when Alexa Shoemaker reached up and grabbed a liner above her head for the first out of the inning. Pittman, the very next batter, broke up the no-hitter with a single through the left side of the infield.
Keyser had a chance to get a double play to get out of the inning, but Kelsey O’Neal reached on an error on the throw to second base. Wolfe got a grounder to Pratt, who started a picture-perfect 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
The Campers threatened again in the fifth when Ryland Kienhofer and Porter — Allegany’s 8- and 9-hole hitters — hit back-to-back singles. Sterne drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases, but Wolfe got a soft grounder right back to her on the first pitch of the next at-bat to end the inning.
Wolfe reached on an error in the top of the sixth and DelSignore moved her into scoring position with a two-out single, but Pittman got a fly out to third base to end the frame.
Wolfe sat the Campers down in order in the bottom half, but Pittman responded by doing the same in the top half of the seventh.
After a leadoff bunt attempt was thwarted by Wolfe, who threw out the runner at first, she got a strikeout to get Allegany down to its last at-bat.
That was when Kienhofer got her second hit of the game with a single to right field. She moved up to second on a passed ball on the first pitch to Porter. On the very next pitch, Porter ripped the ball back up the middle and off the ankle of Wolfe. The throw to first from shortstop Carlie DelSignore was just late as Porter legged out a single to put runners at first and second.
Sterne followed up with a five-foot single off the end of the bat, beating the throw to first, and Funk sent the Campers to elation when she cleared the bases on Allegany’s seventh hit of the game.
Kienhofer and Porter went 2 for 3, while Sterne was 1 for 3 with a walk, Funk 1 for 4 and Pittman 1 for 2 with a walk.
“Keyser’s a terrific team. I watched them play last week against Northern — they’re great. ... They played well enough to win, but, fortunately for us, we were able to string a couple hits together and get (the win).
“We’ve been at it for about a little over three weeks now. We’ve had good practices and the kids have worked their butt off, so it’s nice to be rewarded for it.”
Pratt was Keyser’s lone multi-hitter, with Claire and Carlie DelSignore getting singles in addition to Massie’s third-inning single.
“I said this was another good gut check for us,” said Chris Shoemaker. “We came out on the short side of this one, but these are the teams you’re going to have to beat to win a region title to win a state tournament. I said as good as Allegany is ... we’re right there with them.
“It’s good for us to get some games like this — we haven’t had many. But the two we had, Northern and this game, the girls didn’t get outplayed. They rose to the occasion and played right with some of these schools. I think it postures us good for the playoffs to play teams like this and be successful.”
Allegany (3-0) travels to Mountain Ridge on Monday. Keyser (13-2) visits Mussleman on Friday.
