KEYSER, W.Va. — Chris Furey only had two points on Tuesday, but they were the two biggest points of the night.
The Keyser guard nailed a pull-up jumper to give Keyser the lead over Trinity, 49-47, with 1:32 remaining in overtime. That make proved to be the difference.
The Golden Tornado got a stop on the other end, and Noah Broadwater and Donovan Washington each sunk a pair of foul shots to get them over the finish line to win a 53-49 thriller over Trinity.
"I told (Chris Furey) to be aggressive when he went in there, and he did because he's just trying to get more playing time like the rest of them," Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "Kudos for those kids (Broadwater and Washington) for stepping in those situations (at the line)."
Tuesday night's contest was a revenge game for Keyser. In the teams' prior matchup on Dec. 13, Trinity defended its home court with a 61-54 triumph in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Keyser (7-2) almost didn't need overtime to take the rematch. The Golden Tornado used a 14-2 run early in the third quarter to go up 30-18, and they entered the fourth with a 39-29 lead.
Center Mike Schell was key during that stretch scoring seven of his team-high 16 points in the third period. He also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double.
However, Trinity began the fourth quarter with a 10-0 burst to level the score. Keyser opened the decider with all five of its starters on the sideline to get them a breather, and the Warriors capitalized scoring seven quick points.
The Golden Tornado starters returned to the floor with a 39-36 edge with 6:46 left in regulation, and Chayce Adams tied the game with a 3-pointer two minutes later. Adams finished with 12 points, behind only Carter Hartstock's team-best 20.
While the line-up decision may have backfired, Furey didn't regret the move to rest his starters to begin the fourth.
"We usually go 11 deep every game," Furey said. "We trust them wholeheartedly. We do the same thing in practice everyday with those same groups of guys. ... They also understand whenever things start chipping away, you get a nine-, a 10-point run, we've got to get back to what was working before."
The game tipped back and forth from that point forward. Keyser appeared to have the upper hand after Jack Stanislawczyk sunk a pull-up midrange jumper for a 45-43 Keyser lead with 25.5 seconds remaining.
Yet, Trinity easily broke Keyser's 1-2-2 press, and Ben Lohman made the tying lay-up. The Golden Tornado had a look at the win on the other end, but the shot was off the mark and the game headed to an extra period.
The next time Keyser had a chance to win the game in the final two minutes of overtime, it wouldn't miss.
Before Chris Furey's go-ahead bucket, Scott Furey called a timeout to rally the troops.
"We wanted to make sure that everybody was aware of the play that we wanted to run," the first-year coach said of the timeout. "Then also what we were going to do defensively."
After missing a tying jumper, Trinity fouled Washington with 38.9 seconds left in overtime. Despite the pressure of the one-and-one, Washington made both foul shots. Broadwater did the same 10 seconds later.
Broadwater ended with eight points, six assists and five steals. Patrick Liller tallied nine points, Washington scored eight and Drew Matlick added six.
Keyser led 14-10 after the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime. Schell topped the Tornado with seven first-half points, and Washington drilled a pair of 3-pointers prior to the intermission.
The Golden Tornado return to the court against sectional rival No. 4 Hampshire (4-7) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Keyser won the teams' first meeting 54-53 in Romney on Dec. 17.
"We're still kind of feeling each other out," Furey said. "The stretch we have coming up is rough. ... Effort is going to be the key. They just play really hard. We're just ugly a lot, we are. Kudos to them, we're so proud of them and the effort they gave."
