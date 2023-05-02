MCHENRY — Zach Swanger doubled twice and scored two runs Monday afternoon as Garrett College defeated the College of Southern Maryland, 6-2, while splitting the home doubleheader.
Southern Maryland won the nightcap, 6-4, to gain the split.
Grant Landis (2-for-4, run, RBI), Luis Rodriguez (two RBIs), and Chance Moore (RBI) also had doubles for the Lakers in the opener. Five of the Lakers’ eight hits were doubles.
Wes Landis (4-4) earned the Game 1 pitching victory, spacing five hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Southern Maryland took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning in the nightcap. The Hawks then held off a furious Laker rally that included a three-run sixth and a run in the seventh.
The Lakers (19-28) host a twinbill against Montgomery College at the Hot Stove Complex in Cumberland on Friday at 1 p.m. and host Chesapeake College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday to close the regular season.
Garrett 12, Allegany 8
MCHENRY — Chance Moore homered and drove in four runs last Thursday as the Lakers erased a 5-1 deficit in Game 2 to earn a doubleheader split with Allegany College of Maryland.
Luis Rodriguez (2-for-3, two runs, three stolen bases), Chance Ritchey (2-3, run, two RBIs), Nicholas Basso (2-for-4, run, two RBIs), and Kellen Kinsler (two runs, RBI) each had a double for Garrett.
Matt Hutson (1-1), the second of three Laker pitchers, earned the win while Rodriguez claimed his second save of the season. Hutson gave up a run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings.
Losing pitcher Nick Berryman (1-2) couldn’t get out of the third inning, which saw the Lakers score six times to take the lead for good.
Christian Toledo, Dylan Jones (run, three RBIs), Christian Cordova (two runs), Daniel Burns (two runs, RBI), and Andrew Lynch (two RBIs) each had two hits for ACM.
Allegany 6, Garrett 4
MCHENRY — Nazir Mendez (home run) and Julian Jennings (4-for-4) each drove in two runs as the Trojans won Game 1 of last Thursday’s doubleheader.
Logan Hokuf (2-2) earned the pitching victory.
Nicholas Basso (RBI) and Chance Moore (run) each had two hits for the Lakers. Chance Ritchey added a two-run homer.
Will Bright (3-5) gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
