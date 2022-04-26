MCHENRY — Pitchers pitching on three days’ rest. Runners taking the extra base at every opportunity. Teams getting hot at just the right time.
Welcome to the NJCAA Division II Region 20 playoff race.
Garrett is certainly doing everything it can to add to the excitement of the regional race. The Lakers have gone 8-3 since an 0-5 regional start, including Monday’s 11-1 and 4-0 sweep of visiting Cecil College, moving the Lakers past Cecil and into the region’s eighth and final playoff spot.
Kelan Hoover and Chance Moore — both pitching on three days’ rest — provided masterful complete-game performances, yielding a combined six hits over 12 innings. Joseph DeSiena backed up Hoover’s five-inning, run-rule victory in Game 1 with two doubles and five RBIs. The Lakers had to get a little more creative in the nightcap, scoring four runs in four different innings on four wild pitches by Cecil hurler Slothing Che.
“Everyone’s invested, everybody’s on board,” Hoover said of the Lakers’ playoff push. “Things are starting to click and we’re having a good time.”
The Lakers (16-21 overall) control their own destiny, thanks in part to last week’s region doubleheader sweep of CCBC-Catonsville. Garrett has region doubleheaders remaining at CCBC-Essex (17-15-1 overall, 10-6 region) on May 5 and College of Southern Maryland (20-18, 8-4) on May 6.
DeSiena’s big game at the plate in the opener supported Hoover’s three-hit, 10-strikeout gem. The Lakers scored a combined nine runs in the third and fourth innings to invoke the NJCAA’s 10-run mercy rule.
The nightcap was much more competitive as the Lakers manufactured single runs in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings while Moore was twirling a three-hit shutout that included nine strikeouts and a walk.
“I just wanted to throw strikes and go right at them,” Moore said.
The Lakers’ Game 2 offensive strategy became clear in the home first. Zach Hallenbeck looped a leadoff single to right, went from first to third on Elijah Hanible’s sacrifice bunt when no Seahawk covered third, and scored on a Che wild pitch.
Garrett followed a similar strategy to score its next three runs.
Baron Swanger walked with one out in the second and scored on a trio of Che wild pitches to make it 2-0. DeSiena singled with one out in the fourth, went all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a wild pitch. Darrick Broadwater singled, stole second, went to third on an errant throw and came home on a sixth-inning wild pitch to complete the scoring.
WVU PSC 13 11 Garrett 2 13
MCHENRY — Designated hitter Hayden Baldwin slammed two homers and drove in five runs as the Catamounts beat Garrett in a five-inning opener as part of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Anthony Swenda (2 for 3, 2 runs scored) and Caleb Taylor each homered and drove in three runs to help spark Potomac State’s nine-hit attack.
Robert Kelly pitched a complete-game five-hitter, walking four and whiffing six, to earn the victory.
Zach Hallenbeck had two of the Lakers’ five hits in the opener while Darrick Broadwater drove in both runs.
Garrett starting pitcher Dylan McCartney walked two and hit a third batter before being lifted without recording an out. Four Laker pitchers combined to yield nine hits and six walks over the five innings.
In the second game, Darrick Broadwater went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and scored twice, as the Lakers rallied from a 9-0 deficit to stun the Catamounts and earn the doubleheader split.
Potomac State scored nine runs in the first two innings. At that point, the Catamounts — who had scored the final nine runs in the opener — had put 18 straight runs. They wouldn’t score again until the seventh, by which time Garrett had built a 13-9 cushion.
Daniel Garcia (2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) had a two-run, second-inning single to get the Lakers started. Zachary Swinger’s three-run homer was part of a four-run third that helped the Lakers pull to within 9-6 and Broadwater’s two-run double in the fourth cut the gap to 9-8.
Garrett took the lead for good as Baron Swiger and Brandon Lucas (2 for 4) delivered run-scoring singles in the fifth.
The Lakers added some insurance with three sixth-inning runs. Broadwater — who finished a triple shy of the cycle — homered, and Zach Hallenbeck doubled in the final two runs.
Nine different Lakers contributed in the 13-hit attack.
Lucas picked up the win with 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief. He walked three and struck out two.
Patrick Bart earned the save in the 1 1/3 innings.
Chase Lautner, who pitched the last two innings for PSC, took the loss. He gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
Garrett 11 5 Catonsville 0 3
CATONSVILLE — Zach Hallenbeck doubled, scored twice, and drove in three runs as the Lakers coasted past CCBC-Catonsville in the opening game of Thursday’s doubleheader.
Hoover fired a one-hitter, striking out seven while walking the seven to get the win. Bart was perfect in relief to secure the shutout.
Brandon Lucas homered, doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs. Chance Moore and Elijah Hanible were the other Lakers with two hits in Garrett’s 10-hit attack, Moore with two doubles.
In the second game, Darrick Broadwater singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth as the Lakers used the extra-inning victory to complete the sweep.
Garrett is idle until Saturday when it visits Prince George’s for a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
