Garrett opened its 2021 campaign losing a pair to Harford Community College on Saturday and winning a pair against Cecil College on Sunday.
In the first game against Harford, the Lakers scored a run in the first on a sac fly by Brandon Lucas to take an early lead. Lakers starter Michael Joyce held the Fighting Owls at bay through 3 1/3 innings striking out six batters, but with one out in the fourth the tides changed. Harford’s Andrew Sicinski launched a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall to give Harford a 2-1 lead. The Fighting Owls extended it to 4-1 on an error and the lead ballooned to 7-1 when Reyce Curnane hit a three-run home run. Harford scored three more runs to make the score 11-1.
Shortstop Quintin Smith hit a solo shot to right center to extend the game but Harford added a run in the fifth to end it by the 10-run rule at 12-2.
In the second game, Harford’s Ajay Scepkowski hammered a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall to give the Fighting Owls a 2-0 lead. The game stayed that way until the fourth when Smith delivered a two-run single to tie the game at 2-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, Joe Quelch hit a double off the centerfield wall to give Harford a 3-2 lead. That’s how the game ended as the Lakers could not take advantage of 10 Harford walks.
Justin Fluhart was the losing pitcher as he threw 4 1/3 giving up three runs on three hits while striking out seven. The offense could muster only four hits. Smith’s two-run single, doubles by Peyton Carr and Tanner George and a single by Eric Peters.
On Sunday, Cecil College jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Garrett’s starter Skylar Kanacsky worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam to keep it 1-0.
In the top of the second, the Lakers took advantage of walks and errors to score six runs capped off by a two-run single by Juan Pinero. After Cecil cut the lead to 6-3, Baron Swiger delivered a two-run double to push the lead back to five. Garrett scored six more in the fourth with Carr delivering a bases-clearing double to extend the lead to 14-3.
Garrett scored four more times in the fifth and won their first game 18-8. Kanacsky picked up the win on the mound while Colby Johnson had three hits and Swiger finished with two driving in four runs.
In the second game, Smith hit the first pitch of the game for a solo home run to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Three batters later, Pat Bart hit a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left center to make it 3-0. After a sac fly deep to center by Smith and an RBI single by Carr, the Lakers extended the lead to 5-0.
Garrett would score two runs in the third and fourth and seven runs in the sixth for the 16-2 victory.
Carr finished with three hits, while scoring two runs and driving in two. Swiger had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two. Eric Peters had two hits including a double and drove in two. Bradie Moore picked up the win throwing four innings by giving up two runs on two hits and striking out two. Cam King threw two innings, giving up a hit while striking out three.
