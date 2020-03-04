MCHENRY — Timing is everything — and the Lakers have picked an opportune time to be playing their best basketball of the season.
Garrett College used a 17-2 first-half run Wednesday night to take the lead for good and a 9-0 spurt down the stretch to put the game away as the Lakers (22-7) downed WVU Potomac State College, 95-80.
The Lakers, who avenged a 15-point loss at PSC last month, have won five straight and eight of their last nine.
“The difference is that we’ve just gotten a lot better,” said Lakers head coach Dennis Gibson, comparing his squad’s two games against Potomac State. “And Potomac State is really good.”
Keynon Stone scored a team-high 24 points, grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds and dealt out five assists as a balanced offensive attack produced four double-digit scorers. Cam Selders (13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks) and Nathan Payet (10 points, 10 rebounds) were the other starters in double figures. Malik Whitaker — brought up from the Lakers’ freshman squad — provided a big spark with 14 points off the bench.
“Malik gave us another big guy off the bench,” said Gibson of the 6-foot-6 freshman.
The Lakers used their 17-2 run to break away from a 24-all tie. Ngoye BobManuel started the surge with a jumper in the lane, followed by a Stone hoop and two Whitaker free throws for a 30-24 lead. Markei Hampton’s two free throws pulled the Catamounts to within 30-26 before Garrett reeled off 11 straight points, the last seven by Meron Ghebreyesus (9 points, team-high 7 assists) as the Laker lead swelled to 15.
Potomac State got the deficit back to single digits, 43-34, as Jordan Davis scored eight straight points. The Lakers, however, used a floater in the lane from Selders and a Stone tip-in to rebuild the lead to 47-34 at the break.
Potomac State made one strong, second-half push, using a 13-3 run to get to within three at 57-54. Corey Allison, who scored 29 of his game-high 32 points in the second half, had eight points in the run, which Qualeke Bush (14 points) finished off with a 3-point play.
The Lakers, however, responded with their 11-0 surge to regain control. Payet had two inside hoops and a free throw during the run, which included consecutive slams off turnovers by Whitaker and Merlon Devine (7 points).
D’Monte Brown (5 rebounds) and Oliver Jacquot each scored seven points off the bench. BobManual added four points and nine rebounds to help the Lakers control the boards.
Garrett plays their final regular-season game of the season Friday night at the College of Southern Maryland before participating in the NJCAA Region XX tournament at Cecil College March 5-7.
Cortney Walton scored nine points and Davis added eight for the Catamounts. Potomac State (16-8-1, including a double-forfeit against Butler County Community College) finishes the regular season by hosting Northern Virginia Community College on Saturday night.
