DANVILLE, Ill. — The fourth-seeded Garrett Lakers dominated 13-seed Richland (Tx.), 76-59, in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday.
“I feel like my team really came out and we executed good today,” Lakers sophomore Malik Whitaker said. “We’ve been getting a lot of talk since we’re the only undefeated team in the tournament that remains. And we’ve been hearing it all, ‘We’re overrated, we’re playing bad games,’ and all this and all that.
“But I feel like we really came out here and established ourselves in this tournament, and we came out here and fought hard and got the win.”
Garrett, now 16-0, was led by sophomores Davis Molloy and D’Monte Brown with 20 points each. Richland (15-3) was topped by Donovan Souter, who finished with 17.
The Lakers await the winner of No. 5 Ancilla, Ind. (13-1) and No. 12 Southern Arkansas University Tech (17-4) in the quarterfinal round. They play today at 2 p.m.
“After this win, I feel like it’s really well-deserved,” said forward Robel Desta, who scored three points Tuesday. “Me and my brothers went through so much to get here, and we’re going to just continue to grind to try to win it all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.