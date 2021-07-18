POTOMAC PARK — After Jake Rush helped Garrett County Post 71/214, both on the bump and at the dish, to a Game One win, Fort Cumberland Post 13 evened the twinbill with a 12-hit performance on Thursday at the Hot Stove Complex.
Rush allowed just one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings of work to start the first contest, striking out eight and walking three. In the box, the left-hander drove in three runs on two hits, as Garrett cruised to a 6-1 victory.
Post 71/214 opened to a 6-0 edge with three runs in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fourth. Cumberland got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Cayden Bratton.
Jamison Warnick scored a run on a single for Garrett, and Tanner Haskiell tallied a three-bagger.
Anthony Bascelli was tabbed with the loss for Post 13. Catcher Bryce Snyder tripled himself and added a single.
In the second game, Cumberland scored two runs in each the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away in a 9-5 triumph.
After falling behind 1-0 in the second, Garrett countered with two runs in the third, but that lead would be its last. Following Cumberland’s eigth-run onslaught, Post 71/214 shaved the deficit down to 9-5 after a two-spot in the seventh, though the squad couldn’t make up the difference.
The loss dropped Garrett to 15-2 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain District. Both of its defeats this season came at the hands of Cumberland.
Fort 13’s Jacob McClay was the winning pitcher in relief, and Garrett starting pitcher Haskiell picked up the loss.
Cumberland was led offensively by Brennan White, who slapped an RBI double and added a pair of singles. Bradyn Speir, Uma Pua’auli and Tyler Wilhelm all garnered two singles apiece. Wilhelm and Pua’auli had an RBI.
Garrett’s game on Sunday against Elkins was canceled. Post 71/214 faces Riverside at WVU Potomac State College tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
Garrett Co. 11 Buckhannon 1
MCHENRY — Garrett bounced back from its Game Two defeat Thursday with a dominating performance against Buckhannon on Friday at Garrett College.
Post 71/214 needed just five innings to win by run rule, scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the third and five in the fourth.
Buckhannon pitchers Connor Johnson, who picked up the loss, and Ian Donnen only allowed six hits, but five errors by their defense allowed Garrett to eclipse double-digit runs.
On the other side of the rubber, Zach Hallenbeck allowed one unearned run on three hits in five innings while fanning nine and walking two.
Mason Brenneman scored three runs on a double and a single. Will Moon roped a two-run double; Chance Ritchey had a single and an RBI; and Warnick tacked on a run-scoring single.
