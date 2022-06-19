POTOMAC PARK, Md. — The defending Western Maryland Appalachian Mountain Classic champions finished 2-1 in pool play.
In a must-win game to keep Garrett County in championship contention on Sunday, Will Moon gave Post 71/208/214 just the start they needed against Winchester Post 21.
Moon, who missed both games Saturday while at the beach, pitched six strong innings of two-hit ball, and Garrett County stranded 11 Winchester runners to win 7-3.
The win propelled Garrett County into a rematch with Berkeley in the semifinals.
“It was a nice win to get to the semifinals," Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. "I thought Will was big for us, coming back. He threw a good game, got out of some jams early."
After splitting a pair of games on Saturday against Berkeley Post 14 and Calvert Post 85, Garrett County needed a win and some help to get into the Final Four at the Western Maryland Appalachian Mountain Classic.
Laurel did its part, downing Woodsboro, 8-7, and St Mary’s (coached by Northern graduate Steve Zumpano) took care of Somerset to put Garrett County into a win and move on scenario against Winchester.
Moon wasn’t as sharp as he was during the high school season at Southern, but he did just enough, allowing one unearned run on two hits in six innings of work, walking six and striking out three.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third, Garrett County leveled the score on an RBI two-bagger off the bat of Zach Hallenbeck. One batter later, Chance Ritchey shot a liner the other way for a ribbie and a 2-1 lead.
Moon gave himself some run support with a two-out single up the middle in the fifth to plate a pair.
Ritchey drove another run in an inning later on a liner to left center, Kellen Hinebaugh added another run with an RBI infield single and Hallenbeck made it 7-1 after scampering home on a wild pitch.
Garrett’s defense saved several runs, particularly the outfield performances of Easton Rhoten in center field and Hinebaugh in right field.
Hinebaugh made a running grab along the right-field line in the second to strand the bases loaded and keep the Garrett deficit at one. Rhoten made a pair of difficult grabs in deep center to take away extra-base hits.
"Defense was good at times," Carr said. "We made some really big plays in key situations. Easton's catches were huge. Kellen. Those were all big plays for us."
In Game 1 on Saturday, Garrett County Post 71/208/214 overcame a 4-0 first-inning deficit to Calvert Post 85 with a four-run fifth inning to secure a come-from-behind 6-5 victory.
An error on a Hinebaugh bunt allowed the go-ahead run to cross. Hinebaugh capped a string of six consecutive batters to reach base in the fifth. Ritchey had two RBIs and Tanner Haskiell had one earlier in the frame.
Jadon James started slow on the mound, allowing four runs to score on one hit, one error and two bases on balls in the first. However, the right-hander settled in and put up four consecutive zeroes to get the win.
Jared Haskiell was credited with the save.
"We were kind of sleepwalking in the first inning, but we bounced back," Carr said. "James kept it at zeroes the rest of the way until the sixth. He kept our offense in the game, and we were able to come back."
Tanner Haskiell led the charge in Game 1 going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Rhoten tripled and scored twice, Hallenbeck hit safely twice and scored once and Brayden Upole singled and drove a run in.
In Garrett's second contest of the day, Berkeley Post 14 jumped out to a 12-0 lead en route to a 13-4 victory.
Garrett used four pitchers in six innings, but it didn't matter who was on the bump — Post 14 tallied the game's first 10 base knocks. The top three of their order combined to go 7 for 8.
Chase Herndon (Spring Mills) finished 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run; Cam Moore (Washington) was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; and Collin Reed (Washington) batted 2 for 3 with three ribbies and a run.
"We tried to change a bunch of different pitchers, and whatever we threw they found holes and hit it," Carr said. "We didn't play terrible defense, they hit the ball. ... Our first three pitchers were ninth graders, but they were going to have to pitch at some point."
Garrett County erased the shutout in the third when Haskiell drew a two-out bases-loaded walk. However, Herndon limited the damage by jamming Hinebaugh, who grounded out to first.
Post 71/208/214 did more damage in the fourth with two outs. Jamison Warnick placed a two-strike pitch on the right-field line for an RBI triple; Rhoten smoked a single to score another and Hallenbeck ripped an RBI double down the left-field line to make it 12-4.
Once again, Herndon found a way to prevent a huge inning, getting Haskiell to ground out to third.
"We had a couple innings there where we swung it well and scored some runs," Carr said. "If we could've got a couple more hits in those innings we could've squeezed the gap a little more."
Trevor Boor, a left-handed pitcher, came on in relief of Herndon and tossed two scoreless, one-hit innings to push Berkeley to 2-0 on the tournament. Herndon got the victory, allowing four runs on six hits with five walks and four Ks in four innings pitched.
Warnick, Rhoten and Hallenbeck tallied two hits apiece for Garrett, which was out-hit, 13-7. Berkeley committed one error and Garrett made two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.