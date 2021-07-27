FUNKSTOWN — For the second day in a row at the Maryland state tournament, Isaac Upole got Garrett County Post 71/214 started with a bang.
The lefty crushed an opposite-field two-run home run against Cecil County during the first inning on Monday, but he did one better against Damascus, slapping a three-run bomb in Post 71/214’s opening at-bat.
Upole followed with a second dinger — his third of the tournament — in the second frame, as Garrett cruised to a 13-0 victory over Damascus to improve to 2-0 and tie a team record for most wins in a state tournament.
“I thought we got off to a really good start today, hitting it early compared to yesterday when we started a little slow,” Garrett (19-3) head coach Phil Carr said. “Mason (Brenneman) was really sharp on the mound, one of the better starts he’s had all summer with control and velocity.”
After Upole gave Post 71/214 an early 3-0 edge, the squad plated four in the second and two in the third to go ahead by a comfortable 9-0 margin.
Unlike Monday when Garrett’s lead was still in doubt, forcing the squad to stick with Upole and extend his pitch count, Carr was able to pull the right-handed Brenneman at the 60-pitch mark with his squad up big in the fourth inning.
With 3 2/3 scoreless frames in a winning effort on the bump, Brenneman can return for a potential championship game on Friday.
“We were able to increase our lead enough where we could get Mason out,” Carr said. “They had dipped into their bullpen and they were throwing a guy who we thought we could continue to score runs off of if necessary.”
Brenneman showcased impressive grit Tuesday, staying in the game after taking a hard grounder off his throwing arm during the second inning. Garrett’s coaches checked on him, and following a few warm-up deliveries, he stayed in the game and proceeded to strike out his first batter.
Will Moon was dealt the tough task of entering out of the bullpen in the middle of an at-bat. Brenneman was pulled with a 2-2 count and two runners on, but Moon dug deep and froze the Damascus hitter with a curveball to get out of the fourth-inning jam.
Then, at the dish, Brenneman secured the run-rule win with a bases-clearing triple for a 12-0 edge in the top of the fifth. Moon added another run on an RBI single and ended the game with three straight K’s on the mound.
Before Upole, who finished 2 for 3, got out after his back-to-back at-bats with home runs, the West Virginia commit had started the state tournament with six hits in six at-bats.
At the most important time of the season, Upole is hitting his stride.
“He’s been on fire,” Carr said. “Like a couple other guys who’ve continued to stay hot from the regular season.”
One of those other scorching bats is Jake Rush, who had an RBI groundout in the second and scored another on a double in the third. Zach Hallenbeck notched an RBI single.
Garrett faces St. Mary’s, who beat Ocean City 16-6 on Tuesday, today at 4 p.m. The winner secures a spot in the championship game Friday.
