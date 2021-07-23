KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Garrett County Post 71/214 outpaced Kingwood Post 56, 12-4, at Preston High School on Thursday.
The win improves Garrett to 17-2 on the season.
Post 71/214 starting pitcher Tanner Haskiell was solid in three innings of work, allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.
With Kingwood limited offensively, Garrett grabbed control with a three-run top of the third that pushed its edge to 5-1. Post 56 clawed back with a three-spot in the fifth to trail by two, but Post 71/214 scored the game’s final six runs to secure another victory.
Isaac Bittinger led the charge at the dish for Garrett, doubling once and singling twice more to plate three runs. Zach Hallenbeck tripled and singled for an RBI.
Jamison Warnick doubled and notched a run-scoring single. Mason Brenneman and Isaac Upole hit RBI two-baggers; Chance Ritchey doubled and Will Moon tallied a run-scoring single.
For Kingwood, Chase Setler and Chase George each garnered a pair of singles. Peyton Dixon, Byron Brandt and Evan Rice all scored a run on a single.
Kingwood starter Camden Barlow was tabbed with the loss.
Garrett was back in action last night against Riverside at Garrett College.
