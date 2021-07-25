After winning the Mountain District with a 6-2 league record (17-3 overall), Garrett Post 71/214 will play in the Maryland state tournament beginning today at Funkstown Community Park.
Garrett kicks off its journey in the double-elimination format against Cecil at 3 p.m. The winner of that contest will face the winner of Frederick and Damascus tomorrow at 3 p.m.
“I feel pretty good about our chances, we’ve had a good season so far,” Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. “It was a condensed season, but our kids have been pretty committed this summer. We were able to get 20 games in and have played pretty well.
“This is one of the stronger teams we’ve taken into the tournament.”
Garrett has never won the state tournament. The squad won two games two years ago when the tournament was held in Cumberland to finish in the top three, equalling its furthest result from the late ‘90s.
Post 71/214 has ran into Cecil County before at states. Three seasons ago when the tourney was held in Salisbury, Garrett dropped its opener to Cecil in extra innings. The two teams also played in back-to-back years in 2010-11.
“We’re gonna have to swing it, but if we swing it like we’ve done this year we like our chances,” Carr said.
If Post 71/214 falls today, it’ll take on the loser of that matchup at 9 a.m. tomorrow. The tournament runs through Friday.
Garrett finished the regular season with six hitters who batted at least .400.
Through Post 71/214’s win over the Riverside Rebels last Tuesday, Jake Rush led the squad with a .524 average, doubling three times and accumulating 12 RBIs.
Isaac Upole topped the squad with 25 ribbies, two homers and nine doubles. The WVU commit’s .453 average was third on the squad behind Jamison Warnick (.482). Warnick added five doubles and batted in 12 runs.
Zach Hallenbeck also topped .400 with a .429 line, hitting a homer, two doubles and tallying 16 RBIs. Will Moon doubled four times and plated 11 runs on a .418 clip, and Easton Rhoten batted .444.
Isaac Bittinger, Chance Ritchey and Mason Brenneman all hit at least .380 at the dish. Bittinger and Ritchey doubled three times, and Brenneman added two triples and a homer to his five doubles.
On the mound, Upole was lights out during the regular season. The big Southern left-hander went 4-0 with a 0.32 ERA and 32 K’s.
Hallenbeck’s 0.69 ERA was good for second on the team. He fanned 18 and picked up a team-best two saves. Rush was third on the squad with a 2.65 earned run average.
