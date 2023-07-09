ELKINS, W.Va. — Garrett County Post 71/214 cruised past Elkins Post 29, 9-3, before dropping a pitcher’s duel, 1-0, to Charleston Post 65 on Saturday.
In the first affair, Garrett County led 3-0 after four innings before plating four runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to pull away.
Post 71/214 out-hit Post 29, 13-7, led by Liam Stewart with three hits and three runs batted in. Jared Haskiell singled twice and drove in a run, Tanner Haskiell had two hits, and Cole Folk, Landon Yoder and Wally Brands all notched RBI singles.
Robert Deatelhauser picked up the win on the mound, allowing no runs on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks in four innings of work. Will Moon recorded the save, allowing three runs (one earned) over the final three frames on four hits and two free passes.
Elkins’ offense was paced by Brock Holland, who had an RBI double and drove in a run with a single. Cody Cooper and Albert Gonzales had two base knocks apiece.
In Garrett’s second game, Ethan Sebold went the distance allowing just one run; however, Nick Miller’s solo home run was the difference.
Charleston’s Evan Wilson tossed a complete-game shutout to hold off Garrett County, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and one base on balls.
Sebold surrendered just one run on eight hits and walked none in six innings of work.
Myles Uphold, Brands, Sebold, Folk and Moon singled for Garrett. Gavin Smith tallied two base hits and Wilson doubled and singled.
Garrett County threatened in the fourth inning when Sebold singled and reached third base with one out; however, Miller fanned back-to-back hitters to preserve the shutout.
Garrett County (11-7, 3-3 Mountian District) takes on Fort Cumberland Post 13 (5-7, 3-3 district) at Southern High School on Tuesday.
If either team sweeps the final two district games, it will represent the Mountain District at the Maryland American Legion state tournament later this month. If there is a split, there will be a one-game playoff.
Potomac Valley 7 North Berkeley 2
KEYSER, W.Va. — Seth Healy delivered a quality start and Potomac Valley took advantage of a quartet of North Berkeley defensive miscues in a 7-2 Post 64 win on Saturday at Keyser High School.
Post 64 (15-7) upped its winning streak to seven with the victory.
Potomac Valley scored two runs in the second, three in the third and two in the sixth — four of which came off North Berkeley errors.
Cam Lynch doubled and scored twice, Sammy Bradfield garnered a pair of hits and Mason Kisamore drove in a pair.
Healy was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work. Kisamore pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Peyton Girardin was tabbed with the loss for North Berkeley, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Mason Elliott went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in.
