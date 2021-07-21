KEYSER, W.Va. — In a battle of some of the area’s best high school talent, Garrett County Post 71/214 got the best of the Riverside Rebels, 13-2, at WVU Potomac State College on Tuesday.
The Rebels, formerly known as Romney Post 91, are made up of top local players in West Virginia, including Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year Brady Whitacre of Frankfort.
But they were no match for Garrett, who overcame an early 1-0 hole with a six-run second inning against Noah Broadwater (Keyser). With the floodgates open, Post 71/214 tallied seven more runs over the next three innings to win running away.
Garrett upped its record to 16-2 overall and will finish the regular season at Kingwood Post 56 today at 7 p.m. After winning the Mountain District, Post 71/214 will play in the state tournament beginning Monday.
Isaac Upole (Southern) delivered another dominating performance on the mound, allowing one earned run in five innings while striking out five and walking four.
The winning outing actually raised the big left-handers’ ERA to 0.32.
Garrett outhit Riverside 15-4. Chance Ritchey and Mason Brenneman both singled three times. Brenneman had two RBIs and Ritchey one. Upole notched a two-run single and an RBI double.
Zach Hallenbeck had two singles and a ribbie. Jamison Warnick hit a two-run double and a single. Tanner Haskiell roped a two-bagger, and Levi Kennell had two RBIs.
Darrick Broadwater (Keyser) tallied an RBI single for Riverside.
Petersburg’s Jonathan Mallow came on in relief pitching and Hayden Baldwin (Moorefield) and Whitcare did the catching for the Rebels.
