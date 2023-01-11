MCHENRY — A total of 37 Garrett College student athletes earned “Academic All-Star” status for the fall 2022 semester.
“These students represent everything you could want to see in student athletes,” said co-Athletic Director Eric Hallenbeck. “They clearly understand why ‘student’ comes first in the term ‘student athlete.’”
“We’re proud of all these students,” said co-Athletics Director Elizabeth Show. “Their academic performance is a credit to them and all of the academic supports the college has in place to assist our students.”
The Academic All-Stars consists of student athletes whose grade-point average falls in one of two categories. Student athletes with GPAs between 3.5 and 4.0 earned the Superior Academic Achievement designation. Those with GPAs between 3.0 and 3.49 were accorded the Outstanding Academic Achievement designation.
Nineteen Lakers earned Superior Academic Achievement while 18 claimed Outstanding Academic Achievement honors.
Student athletes must be enrolled full-time with a minimum of 12 credit hours to be considered for this award.
The following students have been named to the Garrett College Athletics Academic All Stars squad for the Fall 2022 Semester:
Superior Academic Achievement
Baseball: Brody M. Byrd, Joseph C. DeSiena, Kellen C. Kinsler, Wesley A. Landis, Michael W. Martin, Chance A. Ritchey, Zachary R. Swanger. Men’s basketball: Quentin D. Bellasse, Cassius Bonjasky, Neco Campbell, Connor T. Jenkins, Nathaniel J. Washington. Women’s basketball: Koley F. Richard. Softball: Lucia V. Dawson, Aimma A. Miller, Koley F. Richard. Wrestling: Brody M. Byrd, Conner R. Hughes, Elijah J. Hunter, Paxton J. Wertz.
Outstanding Academic Achievement
Baseball: Collin B. Cottrell, Matthew D. Hutson, Jacob A. Kennell, Grant S. Landis, Chancellor C. Moore, Karson M. Reed, Ammon J. Sanchez, Julian A. Skasik, Wyatt J. Slocum. Men’s basketball: Anthony J. Crosby, Korey A. Mitchum. Women’s basketball: Deylana J. Forrest, Josias A. Mickens, Hailey Paige. Softball: Hailey Paige. Volleyball: Deja McKoy. Wrestling: Tyberious L. Clayton, Eric S. Guy Jr., Johnathon W. Jenkins.
