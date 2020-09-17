YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Frostburg freshman EllaRose Warnick placed seventh in the National Junior College Atletic Association’s meet at the Westmoreland County Cross Country Invitational in Youngwood, Pennsylvania, as the Garrett College cross country season began last Friday.
Warnick crossed the line in 25:18.9 over the 5K course.
Westmoreland won the NJCAA team title and Point Park the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) title.
“Ella shows promise to be a competitive JUCO runner,” said Laker cross country co-head coach Dale Luy.
On the men’s side, freshman Jeffrey Geddie Jr. completed the race in 37:00.1. Hagerstown Community College won the NJCAA team race and Point Park the NAIA honors.
Luy and co-head coach Phillip Warnick are looking forward to the team continuing to grow over the next few weeks as the season progresses.
The re-launch of the Lakers’ cross country program in 2019 was successful. The men’s team finished 22nd at the NJCAA Division III national championships and the women experienced individual success throughout the year.
This year, Garrett has had to replace last year’s entire men’s roster and most of the women’s roster.
“We are really proud of our coaches Dale Luy and Phil Warnick for pulling this together, despite a very difficult COVID 19 situation,” said Garrett Athletic Director Dennis Gibson. “It has been challenging to recruit athletes in a COVID-affected atmosphere. I can’t say enough good things about our athletes that are competing this fall.”
Garrett will host the Inaugural Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Northern Garrett High School in Accident. The men’s 6K race begins at noon followed by the women’s 5K at 1 p.m.
For additional information, visit www.garrettlakers.com.
