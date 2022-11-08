KEYSER, W.Va. — Every good team expects to overcome adversity at some point if it plans to develop into a championship contender.
Most teams just don’t expect to have to pass that test in the very first game of the season.
Unexpected or not, that was exactly the situation facing Garrett College’s men’s basketball team in last Friday’s season opener against the Community College of Beaver County. The Titans built a 25-point lead early in the second half and appeared to be cruising toward victory.
Instead, the Lakers worked their way back into the game, taking their first lead with 8.9 seconds remaining in regulation. Nyrek Wheeler posted up and hit an inside jumper while being fouled by Beaver’s Edward Daniels. Wheeler then completed the three-point play to give Garrett a 75-73 lead.
The Lakers had to survive one more bit of adversity as Beaver’s Anthony Henderson was awarded the tying basket on a put-back that appeared to score after the final buzzer. Unfazed, the Lakers exploded for 18 points in overtime on the way to a 93-85 victory.
Garrett moved to 2-0 on Saturday with a 77-64 win over Jamestown (Virginia) Community College.
Both the Beaver County and Jamestown victories took place in the Jim Walton Classic at Potomac State College, with the Lakers coming out of the four-team men’s basketball draw as the only 2-0 squad.
Host Potomac State College of West Virginia University defeated Beaver, 90-70, Saturday after dropping a 78-73 decision to Jamestown Community College on Friday.
“I’m proud of the guys. We grew a lot as a team this weekend,” second-year Garrett head coach Matt McCullough said after the Jamestown win. He then pivoted back to the Beaver contest, which becomes an “instant classic” in the annals of Laker basketball.
“It seemed like they couldn’t miss,” McCullough said of the Titans’ impressive start, which included building a 49-29 halftime lead. “We got down by 25 and just kept chipping away.”
Wheeler ended up with a game-high 27 points along to go along with six rebounds and two assists against Beaver. Kamau Mitchell added 26 points, AJ Crosby contributed 14 points and a game-high seven rebounds and Korey Mitchum chipped in 11 points and a game-high five assists.
Neco Campbell provided a spark off the bench against the Titans, contributing 8 of the 11 points scored by Garrett reserves.
Daniels and Henderson scored 26 points each for the Titans. Jalen Vaughn and Paul Rudolph scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, as Beaver finished with four double-digit scorers.
While the Jamestown win lacked the drama of the Beaver comeback, it may have been a better overall indicator of the Lakers’ balance and depth.
Leading 22-21, Garrett took control by finishing the half with an 11-2 run that included points from five different players. The Lakers, who had a 33-23 advantage at the break, never led by less than six points in the second half.
“We spent the offseason recruiting depth,” explained McCullough, who had 12 players score against Jamestown. “We got too narrow at the end of last year — basically playing with seven guys down the stretch.”
Mitchell (team-high 21 points) played a key role in keeping Jamestown at bay in the second half. The freshman guard scored 12 straight Laker points as GC expanded a 52-46 advantage into a 64-51 cushion.
“He’s a heck of a player,” McCullough said of Mitchell. “He has so much individual talent. When he’s out there and he’s going, that’s when we’re at our best. He’s going to have a great year for us.”
Wheeler (team-high 12 rebounds) and reserve Marquin Thompson each scored 11 points, and Kamren Heathington chipped in eight off the bench.
McCullough praised freshman guard Connor Jenkins for finding a way to produce in limited playing time. Jenkins only played two minutes, but still found a way to knock down a critical 3-pointer in his only shot of the game.
“We just didn’t make a whole lot of shots against Jamestown and he came up with a big one,” said McCullough of Jenkins. “He understands his role — to be ready and then do whatever we need him to do.”
McCullough indicated this year’s squad is significantly ahead of where last year’s team was in terms of team concepts.
“We’ve thrown a lot at our guys,” said McCullough, who guided last year’s squad to an 18-11 record and the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference Division II crown. “We’ve got a long way to go, but, hey, we’re 2-0. They’ve got the major concepts — we just have to clean up the minor errors with attention to detail.”
The Lakers host the Salem (West Virginia) University junior varsity Wednesday at 6 p.m. as they embark on four games in five days.
Garrett plays host Allegany College of Maryland Friday at 7 p.m., Potomac State College (1-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. and Niagara County Community College (0-0) Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games are at ACM in the ACM Personal Best mixer.
Niagara is ranked 12th in the nation in the NJCAA Division II pre-season poll.
