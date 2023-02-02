MCHENRY — The last time Allegany College faced Garrett College, it was a 101-97 overtime classic at Bob Kirk Arena in favor of the Trojans.
On Wednesday night inside CARC Gymnasium, the Trojans overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to take the lead. The Lakers responded and were able to regain the lead and hold off Allegany in a 90-84 home win.
"We've had three unbelievably hard-fought contests against Allegany this year," Garrett head coach Matt McCullough said. "All three have been a whole lot of fun. Two teams back and forth in every game. It has the excitement, all of the things that make for great college basketball games."
Allegany (15-9, 4-3 NJCAA Region 20) overcame a sloppy first half to nearly pull off a miraculous comeback. Garrett (15-9, 8-5 NJCAA Region 20) overcame a sloppy start to the second half and held on to win.
"We didn't get off the bus in the first half," Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. "I truly believe we lost that game in the first 20 minutes. We didn't play with the conviction and heart expected of our program. Thankfully in the second half we showed some toughness. I thought we played with some adversity tonight."
Both teams opened the game with several turnovers. They combined for six in the first four minutes of the first half.
It was a close game for the first 10 minutes. Neither team led by more than one score with the Lakers up 16-13 with 11 minutes left.
That changed when Marquin Thompson threw down a ferocious dunk right over a Trojan defender. It gave Garrett the momentum, and it began to expand its lead.
"When the ball sticks and when we dribble it too much, that tends to be when we get ourselves in trouble," McCullough said. "Once that ball got moving, we started forcing turnovers and became the aggressor. That's what turned the tide and allowed us to get some open looks."
Kamau Mitchell hit a 3-pointer and blocked a shot on the other end. It helped the Lakers extend their lead to 23-15 with 8:27 left in the half.
Leading 36-25 with 2:37 to go, Garrett ended the half on a 7-2 run. The Lakers led 43-27 at halftime.
"We did a really nice job, our attention to small detail over the past week has been really good," McCullough said of his defense. "Our attention to detail in the scouting report allowed us to bottle them up."
While Allegany trailed by 17, Dalyn Brandon kept the Trojans in the game. He scored 10 points with seven rebounds, one steal and a block.
"I thought Dalyn played extremely hard tonight," Reams said. "Regardless of situation, I thought he went out and battled. I think that kind of toughness is what we need. He kept us in it, he kept it from being a 25 or 30 halftime deficit."
Two issues for Allegany in the first half were turnovers and missed shots. The Trojans committed eight turnovers while the Lakers had seven.
Allegany struggled to hit shots especially from outside, going 8 for 30 from 2-point range and 2 of 11 from deep.
"We had some decent shots early," Reams said. "It wasn't so much about the selection as it was the execution. We didn't follow the game plan early on. We weren't getting it to our shooters in rhythm. That led us to have a lot of mediocre possessions."
Allegany responded with a 7-0 run to open the second half. The Trojans were led by Tekao Carpenter and Cam Brown.
Carpenter scored 19 second-half points. He hit three 3-pointers and made all five of his free throws in the half. Brown had five points with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
"I thought in the second half, our guys played with the energy and toughness it takes to be a good basketball team," Reams said. "We didn't change much, our guys changed their attitude. That changed everything for us."
Allegany began to chip away at its deficit and cut it to 58-50 with 11:05 left. The Trojans went on a 9-2 run to make it a two-point game.
Tied at 61 with 7:26 remaining, Brandon made both free throws to give Allegany the lead. It was the Trojans' first since it was 13-12 with 11:45 left in the first half.
After Allegany pushed its lead to seven points, Garrett responded with a 7-3 run to make it a one-score game with 4:17 left.
"We talked at halftime about basketball being a game of momentum swings," McCullough said. "We were able to stop that early and get back on track. We started to run some better offensive sets and started executing better."
The Lakers went on a 7-2 run and retook the lead at 75-73 with 2:54 left. The teams went back-and-forth in scoring for the next few minutes.
Garrett led 82-80 with 36.4 seconds left. The remainder of the game was mostly spent at the free-throw line. There was only one miss at the line by either team in the final 36 seconds.
"We've lost some games because the wheels came off a little bit in the face of adversity," McCullough said. "There's not (any) quit in our guys, there hasn't been all year."
Thompson hit two free throws to make it a two-score game in the final seconds and he added two more to make it a six-point game when time expired.
Thompson scored 28 points for the Lakers while Mitchell added 25. Thompson made all 11 of his free throws while Mitchell shot 7 for 8 at the line. Anthony Crosby scored 13 points with four rebounds.
"He's so consistent and just such a talented player," McCullough said of Thompson. "He's a lot of fun to coach, a lot of fun to be around."
ACM's Carpenter led all scorers with 32 points and made four 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws. Brandon scored 17 points with eight rebounds, three steals and a block.
"I thought early on he had some mediocre shots," Reams said of Carpenter. "Once he found his rhythm, not just finding his spots but executing at the level expected, that really changed everything for us."
Both teams are at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. Allegany hosts Howard while Garrett welcomes Prince George's.
"Howard is a very good basketball team," Reams said. "They are built a lot like Garrett. They have a lot of size and a lot of strength. If we're not good on the offensive glass, they're gonna crush on the inside."
