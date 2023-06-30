Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY JUNE 30 2023... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Friday for Western Maryland. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx.