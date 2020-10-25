OAKLAND — Garrett County Public School announces the return of fall sports beginning on Tuesday.
While direct competition with area schools is allowable by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the Maryland State Department of Education, and the Governor’s guidelines, attendance at these events is limited by executive order.
Schools may permit only 350 people into the outdoor venues (based on capacity) and 100 indoors, according to Executive Order No. 20-10-16-02. To that end, the following policy will be enforced in regard to spectators at sporting events at either Northern Garrett or Southern Garrett high schools:
For stadium sports (football and soccer), in accordance with the WestMAC agreement, there will be two tickets per player to give to the opposing teams’ fans to attend. Northern and Southern players and cheerleaders will be given seven tickets each to distribute to their family or friends.
Those who receive tickets will then have to present them at the gate and pay for entry.
For gymnasium sports (volleyball), each varsity and junior varsity player will be granted five tickets each and the opposing team will be given two tickets per player. The gymnasiums will be cleared after the junior varisty game and those fans should leave the school.
Fans will not be admitted to the event without a ticket and must pay at the gate.
All fans must wear a mask while on school property and social distance to the greatest extent possible.
GCPS appreciates your understanding and patience as we continue to provide opportunities for our student athletes while working within the COVID-19 pandemic requirements. Guidance for attendance at winter sporting events will be released when the new season begins.
Questions can be directed to Phil Carr, Northern athletic director, or to Southern Athletic Director Matt Redinger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.